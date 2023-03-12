 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Acuña Jr, Venezuela set to take on Puerto Rico in WBC

Venezuela and Puerto Rico meet Sunday night in pool play at the World Baseball Classic.

By Kris Willis
2023 World Baseball Classic Pool D: Game 2 Team Dominican Republic v. Team Venezuela Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A pair of undefeated teams will meet Sunday night when Venezuela and Puerto Rico match up in pool play at the World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico defeated Nicaragua 9-1 Saturday while Venezuela pulled off the upset by beating the Dominican Republic 5-1.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will hit third and play center field for Venezuela Sunday night. Eddie Rosario is in the lineup for Puerto Rico and will hit sixth and play left field. Pablo Lopez will get the start on the mound for Venezuela while Puerto Rico will go with right-hander Jose Berrios.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

TV: FS1

Team USA defeated Great Britain Saturday night and will try to move to 2-0 in pool play Sunday when they take on Mexico. Nick Martinez will be on the mound for Team USA while Patrick Sandoval will get the start for Mexico.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: FS1

