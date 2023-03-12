Ronald Acuña Jr, Venezuela set to take on Puerto Rico in WBC

A pair of undefeated teams will meet Sunday night when Venezuela and Puerto Rico match up in pool play at the World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico defeated Nicaragua 9-1 Saturday while Venezuela pulled off the upset by beating the Dominican Republic 5-1.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will hit third and play center field for Venezuela Sunday night. Eddie Rosario is in the lineup for Puerto Rico and will hit sixth and play left field. Pablo Lopez will get the start on the mound for Venezuela while Puerto Rico will go with right-hander Jose Berrios.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

TV: FS1

Nuestro lineup para enfrentar a #PuertoRico @BeisbolPR



Hoy 7pm todos con el @teambeisbolve Que busca su Segunda victoria en el #WorldBaseballClassic #laquenosvuelvelocos pic.twitter.com/Grcx6N57qm — Team Beisbol Venezuela (@TeamBeisbolVe) March 12, 2023

Lineup de Puerto Rico Vs Venezuela pic.twitter.com/U5L9C96A4V — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) March 12, 2023

Team USA defeated Great Britain Saturday night and will try to move to 2-0 in pool play Sunday when they take on Mexico. Nick Martinez will be on the mound for Team USA while Patrick Sandoval will get the start for Mexico.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: FS1