This Day in Braves History: March 13

Braves Franchise History

1953 - Boston Braves owner Lou Perini announces that he will seek permission from the National League to move his franchise to Milwaukee.

1954 - Milwaukee Braves outfielder Bobby Thompson breaks his ankle while sliding into a base during a spring training game and will be out until July. Thompson is replaced in the Braves’ lineup by rookie Hank Aaron.

MLB History

1937 - Lou Gehrig signs with the New York Yankees for $38,000 and a $750 signing bonus.

1943 - The American and National Leagues approve a new official baseball manufactured by the Spalding Company for the upcoming season.

1960 - The Chicago White Sox unveil a new road uniform that features players’ names on the backs of the jerseys.

1981 - The California Angels sign free agent Rick Burleson to a six-year, $4.2 million contract making him the highest-paid shortstop in the majors.

1986 - Hal and Brian McRae appear together in an exhibition game for the Kansas City Royals. Brian will be sent back to the minor leagues before the start of the season and won’t make his major league debut until 1990. He will play for his dad in 1991 when Hal takes over as the Royals’ manager.

2001 - Cardinals pitcher Rick Ankiel makes his first appearance since the 2000 playoffs where he threw seven wild pitches in three postseason appearances. Ankiel throws 29 pitches with 22 going for strikes against the Mets , but his control issues will eventually return.

2010 - Lance Berkman undergoes knee surgery and will miss Opening Day.

2022 - The Yankees acquire third baseman Josh Donaldson, C Ben Rortvedt and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins in exchange for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

