Braves News: Mexico Stuns Team USA, Eddie Rosario goes deep, more

Another fun day of action in the World Baseball Classic.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We are now fully into the pool play stage of the World Baseball Classic, and Sunday may have been the best day of action yet. It was a day full of fun moments and one huge upset that spotlighted the vunerability of Team USA, one of the clear favorites heading into the tournament. Here is a recap of some of the day’s best action:

World Baseball Classic News

  • Perhaps one of the biggest upsets in WBC history, Team Mexico stunned Team USA with an 11-5 win. Team USA is now 1-1 through two games and will take on Team Canada Monday evening.
  • A few Braves got into the action as Venezuela defeated Puerto, 9-6:
  • Superstar Shohei Ohtani connected with his first home run of the Classic as Team Japan stays undefeated and moves on from Pool B.
  • Along with Japan, moving on from pool B will be Australia. From Pool A, Cuba and Italy emerge as two other quarterfinalists.

Braves News

  • Braves top prospect Jared Shuster continued to impress on Sunday as he once again made a valid claim for the fifth starter spot in the rotation.
  • Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss plenty of topics on the Braves and sports world in the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News

