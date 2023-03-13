Braves News: Mexico Stuns Team USA, Eddie Rosario goes deep, more

We are now fully into the pool play stage of the World Baseball Classic, and Sunday may have been the best day of action yet. It was a day full of fun moments and one huge upset that spotlighted the vunerability of Team USA, one of the clear favorites heading into the tournament. Here is a recap of some of the day’s best action:

World Baseball Classic News

Perhaps one of the biggest upsets in WBC history, Team Mexico stunned Team USA with an 11-5 win. Team USA is now 1-1 through two games and will take on Team Canada Monday evening.

A few Braves got into the action as Venezuela defeated Puerto, 9-6:

On the board!



Eddie Rosario with a solo shot to get the scoring started for Puerto Rico.



: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/HdKU6e9sT0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2023

Too excited to see @ronaldacunajr24 back doing his thing again this season @Braves pic.twitter.com/D4O7058KqC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 13, 2023

Superstar Shohei Ohtani connected with his first home run of the Classic as Team Japan stays undefeated and moves on from Pool B.

SHOHEI OHTANI 3 RUN HOME RUN AND THE TOKYO DOME GOES WILD!!!







pic.twitter.com/uBOpgWTvTB — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 12, 2023

Along with Japan, moving on from pool B will be Australia. From Pool A, Cuba and Italy emerge as two other quarterfinalists.

Braves News

Braves top prospect Jared Shuster continued to impress on Sunday as he once again made a valid claim for the fifth starter spot in the rotation.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss plenty of topics on the Braves and sports world in the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

