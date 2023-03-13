Orioles vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be back in action Monday at CoolToday Park in North Port when they host the Baltimore Orioles. Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the spring, and third appearance overall for Atlanta while the Orioles will go with right-hander Spenser Watkins.

Braden Shewmake will get another start at shortstop and will lead off for Atlanta. Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris are all in Monday’s lineup. Jordan Luplow, who made his spring debut Sunday, will play left field and hit seventh.

Braves lineup 3/13 vs. Orioles



1. Shewmake SS

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. d'Arnaud C

5. Harris CF

6. Ozuna DH

7. Luplow LF

8. White RF

9. Arcia 2B



Dylan Dodd LHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 13, 2023

For Baltimore, Terrin Vavra will lead off and play third base. Former Brave Lewin Diaz will get the start as the DH and will hit sixth. Heston Kjerstad will play left field and will be in the eighth slot.

Our lineup on the road versus the Braves. pic.twitter.com/JGA13kf1j7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 13, 2023

No local broadcast again for Monday’s game, but the game will presumedly be available to stream on Braves.com and via MLB TV.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 13, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM