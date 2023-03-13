 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orioles vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Dylan Dodd will make his third appearance of the spring.

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will be back in action Monday at CoolToday Park in North Port when they host the Baltimore Orioles. Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the spring, and third appearance overall for Atlanta while the Orioles will go with right-hander Spenser Watkins.

Braden Shewmake will get another start at shortstop and will lead off for Atlanta. Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris are all in Monday’s lineup. Jordan Luplow, who made his spring debut Sunday, will play left field and hit seventh.

For Baltimore, Terrin Vavra will lead off and play third base. Former Brave Lewin Diaz will get the start as the DH and will hit sixth. Heston Kjerstad will play left field and will be in the eighth slot.

No local broadcast again for Monday’s game, but the game will presumedly be available to stream on Braves.com and via MLB TV.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 13, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM

