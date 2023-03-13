World Baseball Classic Monday night open thread

It’s another busy day of World Baseball Classic action. There are multiple games on tap for this afternoon and evening.

Still ongoing at the time of writing is a Colombia-Great Britain matchup. Great Britain holds a slim 5-3 lead. If that lead holds, Great Britain will grab a victory in the tournament, a game after being mercy rule’d by Canada, 18-8.

Speaking of Canada, they’ll take on Team USA at 10 pm ET, in a matchup that could really shake up Pool C. Team USA ate the dirt in a massive loss to Mexico yesterday, and if Canada can steal the game, Team USA will be 0-2 with some serious challenges to advancing. That said, Canada actually has to win to force that turn of events, and the matchup of Mitch Bratt (I don’t know who this is) and Lance Lynn is kind of lopsided.

Before USA-Canada gets going, there’ll be an Israel-Puerto Rico game at 7 pm ET. Israel is 1-0 after a comeback win over Nicaragua; Puerto Rico crushed Nicaragua and are 1-1 so far.

By the way, earlier today, Nicaraguan reliever Duque Hebbert struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, and Rafael Devers in the same inning. The Tigers then wasted no time in signing him to the organization. A pretty cool story to come out of the WBC in the early going.

Just please no more 18-8 Canada-Great Britain contests. That was the worst.