This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Matt Olson

Braves Franchise History

1954 - Hank Aaron makes his first spring training start for the Milwaukee Braves in an exhibition game against the Boston Red Sox. Aaron replaces the injured Bobby Thomson in the lineup and records three hits including a home run.

2022 - The Braves acquire Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Joey Estes and Ryan Cusick. The move signals the end of the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta.

MLB History

1953 - St. Louis mayor Joseph Darst vows to fight losing the hometown Browns to Baltimore.

1956 - 50 year old Satchel Paige signs a contract to play and manage the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro National League.

1961 - The NL expansion franchise in New York names George Weiss as team president. Weiss retired as GM of the Yankees a year earlier.

1991 - The California Angels acquire Dave Parker from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Dante Bichette.

1993 - The Reds announce that “Schottzie 02,” the St. Bernard, owned by Reds president Marge Schott, is being banned from the field at Riverfront Stadium for the season.

1995 - The MLB Players Association announces that it will not settle the strike if replacement players are used in regular season games and if the results are not voided.

2003 - Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Ueker is the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award.

2012 - Royals catcher Salvador Perez suffers a torn knee ligament while warming up Jonathan Sanchez prior to a spring training game.

2019 - Commissioner Rob Manfred announces several rule changes including lowering the number of mound visits from six to five, a shorter break between innings and the elimination of waiver trades after the July 31 trade deadline.

