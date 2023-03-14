Braves News: Team USA wins big, Historic night for WBC, more

FINALLY!!!

It has been three games, but Team USA finally decided to wake up with a big win over Team Canada. The bats got going early and never looked back. Even with last night’s loss, Team USA has to be confident about their chances to advancing while enjoying a day off. However, they must still take care of business on Wednesday against Columbia.

Here are a few more fun highlights from Monday:

WBC News

Great Britain earned its first ever WBC win on Monday in a 7-5 victory over Columbia.

Duque Hebbert of Nicaragua had one of the better moments in WBC history:

In just one hour, Duque Hebbert struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, and Rafael Devers then was approached by a Detroit Tigers scout and ended up signing a contract with them.



All in one hour.



How awesome is that?pic.twitter.com/gJRRKHpwDE — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 13, 2023

Continuing an historic night across the board, Puerto Rico produced the first perfect game in WBC history via a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Israel in eight innings. A familiar face offered some early run support:

Eddie Rosario RBI double off the wall!! What a start for Puerto Rico



: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/mtgwRqXX2x — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 13, 2023

Braves News

MLB News