Braves News: Team USA wins big, Historic night for WBC, more

Plenty of fun and historic moments on Monday night during the World Baseball Classic.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

FINALLY!!!

It has been three games, but Team USA finally decided to wake up with a big win over Team Canada. The bats got going early and never looked back. Even with last night’s loss, Team USA has to be confident about their chances to advancing while enjoying a day off. However, they must still take care of business on Wednesday against Columbia.

Here are a few more fun highlights from Monday:

WBC News

  • Great Britain earned its first ever WBC win on Monday in a 7-5 victory over Columbia.
  • Duque Hebbert of Nicaragua had one of the better moments in WBC history:

Braves News

MLB News

