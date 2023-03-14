Braves News: Team USA wins big, Historic night for WBC, more

FINALLY!!!
It has been three games, but Team USA finally decided to wake up with a big win over Team Canada. The bats got going early and never looked back. Even with last night’s loss, Team USA has to be confident about their chances to advancing while enjoying a day off. However, they must still take care of business on Wednesday against Columbia.
Here are a few more fun highlights from Monday:
WBC News
- Great Britain earned its first ever WBC win on Monday in a 7-5 victory over Columbia.
- Duque Hebbert of Nicaragua had one of the better moments in WBC history:
In just one hour, Duque Hebbert struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, and Rafael Devers then was approached by a Detroit Tigers scout and ended up signing a contract with them.

All in one hour.

How awesome is that?
All in one hour.
How awesome is that?pic.twitter.com/gJRRKHpwDE
- Continuing an historic night across the board, Puerto Rico produced the first perfect game in WBC history via a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Israel in eight innings. A familiar face offered some early run support:
Eddie Rosario RBI double off the wall!! What a start for Puerto Rico
: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/mtgwRqXX2x
Braves News
- Braves could have an historic top of the order in 2023.
- Dylan Dodd, Braden Shewmake, and Eli White all continued to impress on Monday.
- Garrett Spain previews the Gwinnett Stripers, while Brady Petree looked at some prospect performances from this week.
- Nick Anderson is ready to seize the moment once again as a reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Braves.
MLB News
- Trevor Bauer signed a one year deal with the Yokohama BayStars of the Japanese league.
- Diamond Sports (Bally RSN) is planning to file for bankruptcy on March 17th. It seems MLB will step in and temporarily steam the games of impacted teams for free.
- Mets starter José Quintana is seeking more opinions on his rib injury after reports suggest he could be out for months.
- Former Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto announced his retirement from baseball.
