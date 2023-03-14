Daily Hammer Podcast: Plenty of Offense for Braves in Spring Training

As we arrive at the halfway point of Spring Training, one of the bigger storylines for the Braves is that many position players are having excellent success at the plate. From stars like Austin Riley and Matt Olson to those trying to make the team like Same Hilliard and Eli White, plenty of players are hitting the ball well so far.

What does that mean for areas of need for the Braves on the field and in the lineup?

Shawn Coleman explores in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer:

Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd continue to shine in Spring Training on the Mound

Sam Hilliard, Eli White, and Braden Shewmake all are having excellent springs

The success of many depth pieces for the Braves likely has not changed the projected opening day starters, at least as of yet

Eddie Rosario swinging a hot bat in the WBC is a welcome site

