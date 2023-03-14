Braves vs. Phillies Spring Training Game Thread, 3/14/23

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip to Clearwater Tuesday where they will take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Elder will get the start on the mound for today’s game. Elder has allowed two runs over his last six innings and also has six strikeouts over that stretch. Cristopher Sanchez will be getting the starting nod for the Phillies, Sanchez has pitched two innings for the Spring and has accumulated three strikeouts and has yet to allow a run. The Braves will be rolling out a lineup where the majority of guys are still making an opening day roster push along with a couple regulars such as Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom.

Braves Lineup 3/14 at Phillies



1. Albies 2B

2. Grissom SS

3. Ozuna DH

4. Pillar RF

5. Hilliard CF

6. Adrianza 3B

7. Joe Dunand 1B

8. Joe Hudson C

9. Magneuris Sierra LF



Bryce Elder, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 14, 2023

The Phillies will go with a lineup of mostly regulars that includes Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos.

Back on the field pic.twitter.com/IdXeS2FrB5 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 14, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.TV

Listen: Braves-WIFN 1340 AM/103.7FM