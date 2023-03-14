 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Phillies Spring Training Game Thread, 3/14/23

Braves seek third straight Spring Training win against the Phillies

MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip to Clearwater Tuesday where they will take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Elder will get the start on the mound for today’s game. Elder has allowed two runs over his last six innings and also has six strikeouts over that stretch. Cristopher Sanchez will be getting the starting nod for the Phillies, Sanchez has pitched two innings for the Spring and has accumulated three strikeouts and has yet to allow a run. The Braves will be rolling out a lineup where the majority of guys are still making an opening day roster push along with a couple regulars such as Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom.

The Phillies will go with a lineup of mostly regulars that includes Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.TV

Listen: Braves-WIFN 1340 AM/103.7FM

