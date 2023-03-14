Braves option Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett

The Braves optioned RHP Ian Anderson and RHP Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday afternoon, reducing the number of players in major league camp to 50.

The #Braves today optioned RHP Ian Anderson and RHP Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta now has 50 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 14, 2023

It’s a somewhat surprising move considering both pitchers were among the favorites to win the 5th starter spot out of Spring Training. This move doesn't completely rule that possibility out as either could be called back up to Atlanta before a 5th starter is needed, but certainly no one expected both Anderson and Elder to be out of camp with 2 weeks left until Opening Day.

Neither player exactly blew away the coaches with their performance to this point. Elder finished spring with 11.2 innings pitched, 8 earned runs, a 6.17 ERA, 9 strikeouts and 5 walks. Anderson finished with 7.1 innings pitched, 5 earned runs, a 6.14 ERA, 8 strikeouts and 8 walks.

As stated above, the Braves could still use either once the 5th starter spot comes up on April 5th, but it also means Dylan Dodd or Jared Schuster could win the job. Both are still in major league camp, which is more than Anderson or Elder can say.