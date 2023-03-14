 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Baseball Classic Tuesday night open thread

Israel tries for a baserunner against the D.R. as Mexico looks for an encore against Great Britain

By Ivan the Great
World Baseball Classic Pool C: Canada v Colombia Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

WBC action remains in force on Tuesday night, wrapping up a slate of four games on the day. Earlier, Venezuela felled Nicaragua, 4-1, while Canada topped Colombia, 5-0. Though winning and keeping its advancement hopes alive, Canada suffered a sizable blow as Freddie Freeman left the game with a hamstring issue. The prognosis is unclear, but Canada will have even more trouble staying alive without its best player, even if he isn’t recalled to Dodgers camp as a result of the injury.

Later tonight, we have two games which may be fairly one-sided, as has been the case for a bunch of WBC contests. At 7:00 pm ET, Israel has to take on the mighty Dominican Republic team. That’s a rough go of it, as Israel already suffered pretty much the most ignominious outcome possible yesterday against Puerto Rico — they were mercy rule’d in a 10-0 loss, while also being perfecto’d on the mound. They’ll look for a long-odds upset tonight, though a single baserunner might be a more achievable goal.

Then, at 10:00 pm ET, Mexico, flying high off toppling Team USA in a blowout win, takes a crack at Great Britain. A win for Mexico would create a three-way tie atop Pool C, lending a high degree of drama to tomorrow’s Mexico-Canada matchup. And if Mexico somehow loses to Great Britain? Well, then we’ll all be even more confused, though this is certainly the sport and format for upsets.

