Braves News: Several Braves reassigned to minor league camp, World Baseball Classic update, more

With Opening Day quickly approaching, the Atlanta Braves are shaving down their roster and have reassigned quite a few players to minor league camp.

Tuesday’s first round of Spring Training cuts featured Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder, who were both optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. While their chances have slimmed following this move, Anderson and Elder will still battle for the final spot in the starting rotation.

The #Braves today optioned RHP Ian Anderson and RHP Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta now has 50 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 14, 2023

The Braves continued to make cuts and reassigned eight more players to minor league camp after the Anderson and Elder announcement. Infielder Adeiny Hechavarria and outfielder Magneuris Sierra headlined the move.

Additionally, Atlanta today reassigned LHP Brian Moran, C Drake Baldwin, INF Joe Dunand, INF Adeiny Hechavarría, OF Justin Dean, OF Cody Milligan, OF Magneuris Sierra and OF Forrest Wall to minor league camp. The Braves now have 42 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 14, 2023

The Braves have 42 players in camp, just ahead of the season opener against the Washington Nationals on March 30.

World Baseball Classic:

Venezuela defeated Nicaragua 4-1 to improve to 3-0.

Team Canada defeated Colombia 5-0. With one more win, Canada will advance out of pool play for the first time.

The Dominican Republic slugged its way to a 10-0 victory over Israel.

Alexis Wilson helped power Mexico to a thrilling 2-1 win over Great Britain.

More Braves News:

The Braves were slugging on Tuesday as Ozzie Albies and Ehire Adrianza homered in a 15-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Daily Hammer Podcast analyzes the strength that the Braves offense has shown at this point of Spring Training.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Baltimore Orioles.

Washington Nationals righty Cade Cavalli left Spring Training with an elbow issue and will undergo an MRI.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez will undergo back surgery and require a 16-week recovery period.