Astros vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Spencer Strider gets the start for Atlanta.

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves return to CoolToday Park Wednesday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Houston Astros. Spencer Strider is scheduled to make his fourth appearance of the spring for Atlanta while Houston will go with right-hander Bryan Garcia.

Ozzie Albies is in the lineup for the second straight day leading off while serving as the DH. He will be followed by Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Michael Harris. Braden Shewmake gets another start at shortstop and will hit seventh.

The Astros will roll out a lineup featuring mostly reserves or roster hopefuls. Former Braves infielder Rylan Bannon is in the lineup at third base and will hit sixth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 15, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM

