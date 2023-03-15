PTBNL Episode 33: Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder optioned, rotation impact, bullpen, and bench updates

In Episode 33 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Stephen is joined by friend of the program Scott Coleman to talk about the surprising roster move the Atlanta Braves made on Tuesday and what it means for the Opening Day roster. The guys also discuss the current state of the bullpen, the different options for the bench, and how it’s all going to shake out come March 30th.

