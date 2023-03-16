Braves News: Edwin Diaz injured after epic WBC upset, Strider torches Astros, more

The biggest news of Wednesday came from Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the tournament favorite Dominican Republic. This was a major upset that eliminated the Dominican Republic from the tournament and sent Puerto Rico on to advance. This came at a potentially heavy price for baseball, Puerto Rico, and the Mets, however, as Edwin Diaz appeared to severely hurt his knee in the postgame celebration. This was a total freak accident and shouldn’t be used as an argument against the continuation of the WBC this year or in the future, but it is a really unfortunate accident for Diaz, his teams, and the sport.

Meanwhile on the Braves’ side of things, Spencer Strider gave up a couple of runs due to some BABIP shenanigans, but struck out a ton of Astros in a game that was otherwise largely rough for the Braves’ regulars.

All 8 Spencer Strider strikeouts from today pic.twitter.com/gcbgC67iRW — Gaurav (@gvedak) March 15, 2023

Braves News

Strider suffered from some bad BABIP luck but struck out 8 Astros over 3.2+ innings of work.

Brady took an early look back at the 2021 draft for the Braves.

We previewed the Tampa Bay Rays’ season.

MLB News

Edwin Diaz injured his knee celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic.

Jake Odorizzi will start his season on the injured list.

The Phillies are dealing with some injury issues.

A player to be named later was named going to the Rays from the Brewers.

The Marlins made a move.