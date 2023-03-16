Braves vs. Rays Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip to Tropicana Field Thursday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Charlie Morton will make his third appearance of the spring for Atlanta while Tampa will go with lefty Jeffrey Springs.

Morton has been solid through his first two outings allowing just two hits and one run over his first 5 1/3 innings. The Braves will roll out a lineup consisting of mostly reserves Thursday with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who will catch and hit third. Jordan Luplow was hampered by some oblique soreness early in the spring, but has seen extensive playing time of late. He will play left field Thursday and will hit fifth. Luplow is 3-for-7 with two doubles at the plate over his first three games.

Braves lineups 3/16 at Rays



1. White RF

2. Arcia SS

3. D’Arnaud C

4. Ozuna DH

5. Luplow LF

6. Hilliard CF

7. Casteel 1B

8. Adrianza 3B

9. Sanchez 2B



Charlie Morton RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 16, 2023

Yandy Diaz will lead off and play first base for the Rays Thursday. Diaz was hit in the hand the last time the Rays faced Atlanta and was forced to leave the game, but x-rays were negative. Brandon Lowe will play second base and will hit second. Charlie Culberson will start Thursday at third base and will hit seventh.

#Rays have split squad today with games at Trop vs. #Braves and at Fort Myers vs. ##MnTwins. Here is lineup vs. #Braves, with Walls making 1st spring appearance: pic.twitter.com/CPHe5pu4YJ — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 16, 2023

No local broadcast again for Thursday’s game, but it will be available to stream via MLB.tv.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 16, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

TV: No local broacast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM