Braves News: World Baseball Classic update, Collin McHugh makes spring debut, more

The World Baseball Classic is drawing to a close as the March 21 championship game quickly approaches.

Cuba and Japan have each secured their spots in the semifinals. Puerto Rico and Mexico will battle it out tonight at 7 ET to determine who will advance to play Japan. On the other side of the bracket, USA and Venezuela will square off on Saturday at 7 ET, with the winner claiming the final spot in the semifinals.

The remaining matchups, with the exception of USA vs Venezuela, can be found on FS1. Team USA will appear on FOX Sports.

Braves News:

Reliever Collin McHugh made his spring debut in Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Rays of Tampa Bay.

2023 mock draft projections have already begun, with Baseball America predicting that the Braves will select righty Travis Sykora in the first round.

With the selections of Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder, it appears that the Braves had quite the successful 2020 Draft, after what could have been a down year due to the pandemic.

Known for his defense, Braves catcher Sean Murphy is likely to add some pop in the lineup as well, with improving plate discipline and a comparable batting average and slugging percentage.

Is Julio Franco Hall of Fame worthy?

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 New York Yankees.

While celebrating a World Baseball Classic victory, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon and will likely miss the season. Diaz underwent successful surgery Thursday afternoon, but the club has not provided an expected timeline for his recovery.

Arizona Diamondbacks closer Mark Melancon will start the season on the IL after a shoulder strain. The former Brave is expected to miss at least a couple of months.

The Kansas City Royals and LHP Jake Brentz agreed to a two-year contract with a guaranteed $1.9M.

Washington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli will miss the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery to treat his grade 3 UCL sprain. Cavalli was expected to be in the Nats’ starting rotation.