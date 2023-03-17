Daily Hammer Podcast: Wild WBC Weekend, Braves Bullpen Role early in season

March Madness is here.

But fortunately, that is not the only fun sporting event going on.

The World Baseball Classic will start its final stretch of games, and both Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna Jr. remain in the tournament. Can both make big contributions to wins for their teams?

Plus, after the Edwin Diaz injury, the Braves clearly have the best bullpen in the NL EAST. The pen could play a critical role in the Braves getting off to a good start this season.

Shawn Coleman loos at this and more in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

