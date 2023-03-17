 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Surprise twist in rotation battle, and the realities after acquiring ‘waves of pitching’

A development few saw coming as fifth starter race centers around Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
Who doesn’t love a good plot twist?

The Atlanta Braves have one, with a surprise in the battle for the fifth rotation spot. The race centers around prospects Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster, as Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder were optioned to Triple-A.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney on how we got here, and and further proof that, even when you add waves and waves of pitching, finding consistency is insanely tough.

