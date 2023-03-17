Michael Soroka threw a live BP session Friday

There hasn’t been a ton of updates in regards to the status of Atlanta Braves right-hander Michael Soroka, but he moved a stop closer to making his spring debut Friday morning. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Soroka completed a live BP session Friday moving a step closer to making his spring debut.

Michael Soroka threw live BP this morning. Another step toward making his first spring start — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 17, 2023

The typical progression for pitchers during the spring is a bullpen session then followed by a live BP session. Next would be making an appearance in a spring game which could be in a Grapefruit League game or on one of the back fields in a minor league setting.

Soroka was expected to compete for the final spot in the team’s rotation, but was slowed early on by a sore hamstring. Given everything that he has been through over the last couple of years, the Braves were always going to play it safe with him and not rush him back before he was ready.