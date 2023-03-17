Braves vs. Red Sox spring training game thread

The Atlanta Braves are once again taking a road trip in the Grapefruit League — this time, it’s St. Patrick’s Day and they’re heading to the Baby Green Monster located at JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers, Florida to take on the Boston Red Sox.

Jared Shuster will be getting the ball to start things off for the Braves, and suddenly this start has a bit more weight on it after both Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder got optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this week. All of a sudden, Shuster finds himself with an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster as the fifth starter for the Braves and another good start could go a long way towards making that a possibility for the 24-year-old hurler.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

There’s a bunch of familiar faces (i.e. guys who we should be expecting to see a lot of during this upcoming season) in the lineup for the Braves today. Meanwhile, they’ll get to see old friend Adam Duvall playing center field and batting third for the Red Sox today.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 17, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Meyers, Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM