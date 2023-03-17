WBC: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico open thread

The World Baseball Classic will continue Friday night with a quarterfinals match up between Puerto Rico and Mexico. The game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Marcus Stroman and Julio Urias.

Puerto Rico went 3-1 in Pool D to advance to the quarterfinals. Their only loss came against Venezuela in which they fell 9-6. Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is expected to be in the lineup for Puerto Rico. Rosario was 2-for-13 with a double and a home run during pool play.

Mexico went 3-1 in Pool C which tied them with Team USA. Former Braves minor leaguer and current Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses was huge during pool play for Mexico going 9-for-19 with a pair of home runs. Randy Arozarena has been equally impressive going 7-for-14 with a homer and has driven in nine runs.

The winner will advance to face Japan, who defeated Italy 9-3 in the quarterfinals, on Monday. Team USA and Venezuela will face off in the final quarterfinal matchup Saturday night. The winner there will advance to face Cuba in the semifinals on Sunday.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

TV: FS1