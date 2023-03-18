Braves News: WBC quarterfinals recap, Michael Soroka update, more

There is just one unclaimed spot in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic. Mexico stunned Puerto Rico on Friday night to advance to the semifinals against Japan. USA and Venezuela will square off tonight, with the winner taking on Cuba.

Tonight’s USA-Venezuela matchup will be an interesting watch for certain, as Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr. suits up against several NL East foes in Pete Alonso, Trea Turner, JT Realmuto, and more.

Hosted in Miami, tonight’s game is set for 7:00 ET and will air on FS1.

Braves News:

Michael Soroka is inching towards his spring debut after throwing a live BP session on Friday.

Matt Olson continued his hot streak as the Braves shutout the Red Sox, 8-0.

Joe Jimenez had his best year in 2022. Will he continue his breakout into 2023?

Looking back at the 2019 draft class, the Braves made incredible selections in Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom, Darius Vines, and more.

Battery Power TV discusses the latest twist in the rotation battle, the Braves’ recent roster moves, and more.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the World Baseball Classic thus far, discusses the Braves bullpen, and more.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Toronto Blue Jays.

Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that RHP Tony Gonsolin will start the season on the injured list with a sprained ankle.

Seattle Mariners utilityman Dylan Moore will not be ready for Opening Day after being diagnosed with an oblique strain. An MRI revealed just a Grade 1 strain.