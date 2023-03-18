Kyle Wright to make spring debut Monday

As spring training starts to wind down for the Atlanta Braves, it seems they are close to getting some key players back from injury. Kyle Wright, who was slowed through the early part of camp after receiving a cortisone shot in his shoulder, told the Atlanta Journal-Contstitution’s Justin Toscano Saturday that he will make his spring debut Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park.

Kyle Wright said he’s scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday. Wright has faced hitters, but this will be his first time getting into a game this spring. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 18, 2023

Wright has been throwing on the side and has thrown a live BP session in his build up. After pitching next week, he could make another start on the backfields against minor leaguers as he continues to ramp up. The plan is still for him to pitch in the second series of the regular season in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Soroka update

Michael Soroka recently threw a live BP session and could be nearing his own spring debut. The Athletic’s David O’Brien reports that Soroka was clocked at 93 mph during the session.

Michael Soroka was up to 93 mph in his 2-inning sim game Friday. Making progress in his road back from hamstring strain. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 18, 2023

There has been more intrigue in regards to Atlanta’s rotation than was originally expected. Soroka was expected to compete with Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder for the fifth spot, but that was derailed when he was held out of the early part of camp due to a sore hamstring. Anderson and Elder were both optioned to the minors earlier this week which seemingly has opened the door for Jared Shuster or Dylan Dodd.