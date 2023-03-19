Braves vs. Twins Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip over to Fort Myers Sunday for a matchup against the Minnesota Twins. Max Fried will make his third start of the spring while Minnesota will go with right-hander Kenta Maeda.

Ozzie Albies and Sean Murphy are both in the lineup for Sunday’s game. Albies will DH and lead off while Murphy will catch and hit third. Braden Shewmake gets another start at shortstop and will hit second. Marcell Ozuna, Sam Hilliard and Jordan Luplow will make up the outfield left to right.

Braves lineup 3/19 at Twins:



1. Albies DH

2. Shewmake SS

3. Murphy C

4. Ozuna LF

5. Hilliard CF

6. Luplow RF

7. Adrianza 2B

8. Feuntes 1B

9. Sanchez 3B



Max Fried LHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 19, 2023

For the Twins, Carlos Correa is in the lineup and will play shortstop and hit second. Max Kepler, who is off to a good start this spring, will play right field and hit fourth. Joey Gallo is in the lineup at first base and will hit seventh.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 19, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WCNN 680 AM / 93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network