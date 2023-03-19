WBC: Cuba vs. Team USA open thread

After a thrilling comeback win over Venezuela Saturday, Team USA will look to punch its ticket for the championship game Sunday night when they face Cuba in the semifinal round of the World Baseball Classic. Trea Turner’s eighth inning grand slam propelled the United States to a 9-7 win over previously unbeaten Venezuela. They will look to keep things going Sunday night behind starter Adam Wainwright.

Wainwright will be making his second appearance of the tournament. He allowed five hits, a walk and one run over four innings in his first start. Turner came up big Saturday night. He is 4-for-14 during the tournament, but two of those left the yard. J.T. Realmuto has also been swinging a hot stick going 5-for-8 with two doubles and a walk in three games.

Left-hander Roens Elias will get the start for Cuba. They haven’t played since Wednesday so should have a rested pitching staff ready to go Saturday night. Yoan Moncada has led the way offensively going 8-for-19 at the plate with three doubles. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is 5-for-22 with a double in five games.

Sunday’s winner will advance to Tuesday’s championship game where they will face the winner of Mexico and Japan who play Monday night.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 19, 7 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

TV: FS1