Braves News: Roster cuts, Nick Anderson, more

The Braves made their first cuts of spring training, headlined by Chadwick Tromp to triple-A and Blake Burkhalter to minor league camp. Tromp had been considered a dark horse option for the Braves’ Opening Day roster to enable The two top catchers to DH more, but the Braves have apparently elected against this strategy. Meanwhile, Burkhalter is a member of the most recent draft class, but is considered very major league ready and could be seen later this season as a reliever.

In other news, Nick Anderson had a strong performance on a day without many notable performances in spring training.

Braves News

The Braves managed a comeback tie (boy does that sound weird) in their game against the Rays.

The Braves made their first round of cuts this spring, demoting four players.

Brady looked at the Braves’ entire organization’s worth of second baseman.

Demetrius previewed the Minnesota Twins’ season.

MLB News

The Royals signed Jackie Bradley Jr. to a minor league deal.

Austin Slater has been shut down due to an elbow ailment.

The minor league labor war is kicking into action in earnest.