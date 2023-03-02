Braves vs. Mets Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue the Grapefruit League schedule Thursday when they make the trip to Port St. Lucie to take on the New York Mets for the first time this spring. Left-hander Kolby Allard will make his second start of the spring for Atlanta while veteran righty Carlos Carrasco will get the start for the Mets.

Allard started the spring opener for Atlanta where he allowed three hits and one run over two innings of work. The Braves will roll out a lineup Thursday filled with mostly reserves and roster hopefuls with the exception of shortstop Vaughn Grissom who will hit second. Grissom is coming off of a three-hit game and is 4-for-7 at the plate this spring. Eli White will get the start in center field and hit fifth. White is 2-for-5 with a double and a three walks so far this spring.

Braves lineup 3/2 at Mets in Port St. Lucie:



1. Forrest Wall DH

2. Vaughn Grissom SS

3. Marcell Ozuna LF

4. Kevin Pillar RF

5. Eli White CF

6. Joe Hudson C

7. Ryan Casteel 1B

8. Joe Dunand 3B

9. Yolmer Sanchez 2B



Kolby Allard LHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 2, 2023

For the Mets, Carrasco will be making his first appearance of the spring. Tommy Pham will lead off and get the start in center. Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar are all in the lineup along with prospect Mark Vientos who will play first base and seventh.

Mets lineup vs. the Braves this afternoon:



CF Tommy Pham

2B Jeff McNeil

SS Francisco Lindor

DH Pete Alonso

3B Eduardo Escobar

RF Mark Canha

1B Mark Vientos

LF Lorenzo Cedrola

C Omar Narvaez

--

RHP Carlos Carrasco — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 2, 2023

There is no local broadcast for Thursday’s game, but it will be available via MLB.tv and the Mets’ broadcast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 2, 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Florida

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM