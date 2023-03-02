 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Mets Spring Training game thread

Vaughn Grissom is back in the lineup for Thursday

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will continue the Grapefruit League schedule Thursday when they make the trip to Port St. Lucie to take on the New York Mets for the first time this spring. Left-hander Kolby Allard will make his second start of the spring for Atlanta while veteran righty Carlos Carrasco will get the start for the Mets.

Allard started the spring opener for Atlanta where he allowed three hits and one run over two innings of work. The Braves will roll out a lineup Thursday filled with mostly reserves and roster hopefuls with the exception of shortstop Vaughn Grissom who will hit second. Grissom is coming off of a three-hit game and is 4-for-7 at the plate this spring. Eli White will get the start in center field and hit fifth. White is 2-for-5 with a double and a three walks so far this spring.

For the Mets, Carrasco will be making his first appearance of the spring. Tommy Pham will lead off and get the start in center. Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar are all in the lineup along with prospect Mark Vientos who will play first base and seventh.

There is no local broadcast for Thursday’s game, but it will be available via MLB.tv and the Mets’ broadcast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 2, 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Florida

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM

