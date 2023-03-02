Braves vs. Mets Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue the Grapefruit League schedule Thursday when they make the trip to Port St. Lucie to take on the New York Mets for the first time this spring. Left-hander Kolby Allard will make his second start of the spring for Atlanta while veteran righty Carlos Carrasco will get the start for the Mets.
Allard started the spring opener for Atlanta where he allowed three hits and one run over two innings of work. The Braves will roll out a lineup Thursday filled with mostly reserves and roster hopefuls with the exception of shortstop Vaughn Grissom who will hit second. Grissom is coming off of a three-hit game and is 4-for-7 at the plate this spring. Eli White will get the start in center field and hit fifth. White is 2-for-5 with a double and a three walks so far this spring.
Braves lineup 3/2 at Mets in Port St. Lucie:— Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 2, 2023
1. Forrest Wall DH
2. Vaughn Grissom SS
3. Marcell Ozuna LF
4. Kevin Pillar RF
5. Eli White CF
6. Joe Hudson C
7. Ryan Casteel 1B
8. Joe Dunand 3B
9. Yolmer Sanchez 2B
Kolby Allard LHP
For the Mets, Carrasco will be making his first appearance of the spring. Tommy Pham will lead off and get the start in center. Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar are all in the lineup along with prospect Mark Vientos who will play first base and seventh.
Mets lineup vs. the Braves this afternoon:— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 2, 2023
CF Tommy Pham
2B Jeff McNeil
SS Francisco Lindor
DH Pete Alonso
3B Eduardo Escobar
RF Mark Canha
1B Mark Vientos
LF Lorenzo Cedrola
C Omar Narvaez
--
RHP Carlos Carrasco
There is no local broadcast for Thursday’s game, but it will be available via MLB.tv and the Mets’ broadcast.
Game Info
Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 2, 1:10 p.m. ET
Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Florida
TV: No Local Broadcast
Streaming: MLB.tv
Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM
Loading comments...