Braves knock off Mets, 6-2

Some impressive pitching performances and some timely hitting helped the Atlanta Braves to a 6-2, spring training win over the New York Mets Thursday in Port St. Lucie.

The Braves got on the scoreboard in the second against Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. Kevin Pillar worked a leadoff walk and then scored on a two-run home run by Eli White.

Eli White's 2-run homer off Carlos Carrasco gives the Braves a 2-run lead over the Mets in the second. pic.twitter.com/uAAWA152G6 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 2, 2023

Atlanta tacked on another run in the third in an unconventional manner. Forrest Wall led off the inning with a double down the line in left. He moved up to third on an opposite field single by Vaughn Grissom. Grissom then stole second and Wall scampered home on the throw down, scoring on a nice slide at the plate.

The Braves' double steal gives them another run in the Mets' world series. pic.twitter.com/JupWhKvcFH — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 2, 2023

Kolby Allard made his second start of the spring and pitched well allowing no hits and just one walk over three scoreless innings. He struck out three while throwing 39 pitches. Allard would give way to Dylan Dodd who came on to pitch the fourth.

Dodd allowed a rocket single to Francisco Lindor with one out in the fourth, but then came right back and struck out Pete Alonso. Eduardo Escobar followed with a broken bat single to right to put runners at the corners. However, Dodd got Mark Canha to fly out to White in center to strand the runners.

The Braves added on another run in the fifth against Mets reliever Drew Smith. Yolmer Sanchez worked a walk to start the inning and then stole second base as Wall struck out. The throw from Omar Narvaez skipped into the outfield allowing Sanchez to keep running to third. Grissom followed with a sacrifice fly to left center to make it 4-0.

Dodd struck out two in a perfect fifth and then came back out for the sixth and struck out Tommy Pham. He then allowed a single to Jeff McNeil after a good battle and then would give way to Matt Swarmer. Dodd was impressive again allowing three hits over 2 1/3 innings to go along with four strikeouts.

Atlanta tacked on two more runs in the seventh. Ryan Casteel took Denyi Reyes deep to left to make it 5-0. Wall followed with a single and then moved all the way to third on another single by Luke Waddell. Cody Milligan then doubled on a hit to right that scored Wall to make it 6-0.

Darius Vines took over on the mound in the seventh and allowed two hits, but worked his way out of the jam thanks in part to Justin Dean who threw a runner out at third. Vines stayed in and worked a perfect eighth. Alan Rangel allowed a pair of unearned runs in the ninth.

Next up for the Braves will be a trip to West Palm Beach where they will take on the Houston Astros. Bryce Elder is scheduled to get the start for Atlanta while the Astros will go with Jose Urquidy.