This Day in Braves History: March 20

Braves Franchise History

1915 - The Boston Braves break ground and begin construction of Braves Field. Owner James E. Gaffney wants the park to be built large enough that inside-the-park home runs can be hit to all fields. The field will open on August 18.

1954 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire shortstop Roy Smalley from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitcher Dave Cole. The move opens up the Cubs’ shortstop job for Ernie Banks.

MLB History

1935 - The St. Louis Cardinals set a spring training record for attendance with 6,467 in a matchup against the Boston Braves.

1937 - the Homestead Grays of the Negro Leagues acquire Josh Gibson and Judy Johnson.

1953 - U.S. Senator Edwin C. Johnson authors a bill to give clubs the sole right to ban radio-TV broadcasts of teams in their own territory. The practice was outlawed by the Justice Department in 1949. Johnson believes that the decision started the decline of baseball in small towns and cities throughout the country.

1961 - The New York Yankees announce that the team will oppose any plan that would enable a National League expansion franchise for New York to use Yankee Stadium. The decision leaves the Polo Grounds as the only viable option for the NL’s new team.

1973 - Former Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente becomes the first Hispanic American to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Clemente is elected by the BBWAA in a special ballot following his death in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve.

1989 - Commissioner Peter Ueberroth announces that he has begun an investigation into the conduct of Reds manager Pete Rose.

1995 - The Baltimore Orioles cancel the remainder of their spring training games because of the team’s refusal to use replacement players.

2000 - The World Umpires Association agrees to consolidate all umpires as part of an interim agreement with Major League Baseball.

2006 - Former all-star left-hander Al Leiter announces his retirement.

