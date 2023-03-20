 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Team USA reaches WBC Finals, Michael Soroka Scheduled to Start Wednesday, more

Sunday was a fun day of offense for team USA.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: 2022 Atlanta Media Day USA TODAY NETWORK

Trea Turner cannot be stopped.

While this is certainly not an ideal development for the rest of the NL East if we were in the midst of the 2023 season, it is a welcome occurrence for team USA Baseball. After sending Team USA to the semifinals with a go ahead Grand Slam on Saturday, Turner went deep two more times on Sunday to help the United States beat Cuba 14-2. Team USA now awaits the winner of Mexico and Japan on Tuesday night in the WBC finals.

Of course, while the World Baseball Classic continues to be a great source of fun and action, the Braves received some great news on Sunday. Both Kyle Wright and Michael Soroka have been working their way back from minor ailments early in the Spring, and now both players are on track to make their Spring Training debuts. After Wright takes the mound for the first time today, Michael Soroka is scheduled to make his debut on Wednesday:

While it remains to be seen what the status of Wright and Soroka will be for the start of the regular season, it will be great to see both back on the mound this week.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power