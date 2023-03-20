Rays vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Kyle Wright is scheduled to make his spring debut for the Atlanta Braves Monday afternoon when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Wright has been slowed through the early parts of camp after getting a cortisone shot in his shoulder. Wright has been throwing on the backfields in recent days and the stated plan is for him to make a couple of Grapefruit League starts and then make another appearance in a minor league game before pitching in the second series of the regular season in St. Louis.

The Braves will roll out a lineup that could be close to what we see on Opening Day with the exception of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Sean Murphy. Eddie Rosario is back from his stint in the World Baseball Classic and will play left field and hit seventh. Vaughn Grissom is back at shortstop for the first time in six days and will hit ninth.

Braves lineup for Monday's game in North Port vs. the Rays:



2B Albies

1B Olson

3B Riley

C d'Arnaud

CF Harris II

DH Ozuna

LF Rosario

RF Pillar

SS Grissom



***RHP Kyle Wright*** — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 20, 2023

For the Rays, Wander Franco is back at shortstop and will hit second. Brandon Lowe gets the start as the DH and will hit third. Former Braves infielder Charlie Culberson gets the start at second base and will bat ninth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 20, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM