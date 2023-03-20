 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Baseball Classic Monday night open thread

Mexico takes on Japan for a chance to play in the championship game

By Ivan the Great
World Baseball Classic Pool B: Czech Republic v Japan Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images

One more semifinal game in the WBC remains: Mexico versus Japan, for a spot in the championship round. Japan has been unstoppable in this tournament, and has tagged Roki Sasaki with the start. Mexico has been surprisingly awesome and will rely on the sultry pitching of Patrick (not Pablo, as I initially typed) Sandoval. This is the first clash of a team with a bunch of major leaguers and Japan, so while it could be Japan’s real test, it also might just be a case where Mexico could serve as a roadblock. Then again, this same Mexican team toppled the ostensibly mighty Team USA earlier, so we’ll just have to see what happens.

Who you got? Who do you hope wins? Stay tuned.

Or just talk about the Braves’ developing shortstop situation here, it’s your call. It’s an open thread, after all, and what else are you going to do?

