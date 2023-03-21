Daily Hammer Podcast: Wild Day of Roster Decisions

What a wild day of rester decisions for the Braves.

Many of the best performing options of positions of need for Atlanta were sent to Triple A on Monday, an indication that the Braves are looking to keep as much talent on their 40-man roster as possible. However, especially at the short stop position, it seems puzzling that the best option was not given the nod as the guy in 2023 after plenty of build up during the offseason.

Shawn Coleman looks at all of this on the Daily Hammer:

Decision to send both Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake to Triple A bizarre and puzzling

Comments from Brian Snitker, support for Grissom over offseason and Spring Training make moves confusing and contradictory

More should have been done to address shortstop position in offseason

Anthopoulos has let situations work themselves out in season before

AA’s track record in making in-season adjustments has been highly successful

While decisions are not above criticism, confidence should remain that moves will work themselves out

