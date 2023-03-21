 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Braves send Grissom, Shewmake to Triple A, Kyle Wright makes Debut, more

Orlando Arcia looks to be the starting shortstop in 2023.

By Shawn Coleman
Monday was supposed to be rather significant due to Kyle Wright making his spring debut.

That did happen, with the fact that he simply made it through the start healthy being the a true measure of success, which he did.

However, the main news of the day was several significant roster decisions, including Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake heading to Triple A.

The names involved in the roster moves are all significant as each of the names were being considered at positions of need for the Braves. However, the inclusion of Shewmake and Grissom is particularly puzzling, as it clearly seemed as recently as the weekend both players were considered to be the main options at shortstop. However, now it appears that Orlando Arcia will be the main guy at shortstop.

There are many reasons as to why these roster decisions are unexpected and puzzling, but it seems the Braves simply wanted to keep as many options within the organization entering the season as possible. It certainly is worth debating whether that is the best decision for the Opening Day roster.

