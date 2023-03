No Vaughn Grissom after a winter of prepping him. No Braden Shewmake after his late push. The Atlanta Braves will instead go with Orlando Arcia at shortstop to start the season.

What happened?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney try to make sense of the Braves’ stunning decision.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.