Braves News: Japan takes World Baseball Classic Championship, roster move reactions, more

The World Baseball Classic wrapped up on Tuesday night after a championship collision between Team USA and Japan. Japan won its third WBC Championship title after its 3-2 defeat over USA.

Undefeated Team Japan secures its 3rd #WorldBaseballClassic title! pic.twitter.com/ehM62luyw9 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 22, 2023

Japan was composed of several notable players, including two-way player Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yu Darvish. The game came down to a matchup between Ohtani and Mike Trout, both of whom suit up for the Los Angeles Angels during the regular season. Trout struck out swinging in the bottom of the ninth to seal the Japan win.

Ohtani was deservingly named MVP of the WBC. As a two-way player, he hit .435 with four doubles, a homer, and ten walks. On the mound, he posted a 1.86 ERA across 9.2 frames.

We are four years away from the next World Baseball Classic, but just over a week removed from 2023 Opening Day.

Braves News:

Battery Power TV reacts to the Braves’ latest shortstop decision in naming Orlando Arcia the club’s Opening Day SS.

Here are our picks for 2023’s breakout prospects.

After Monday’s shocking cuts, nearly all question marks on the Braves roster have been erased.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Monday’s roster moves.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Miami Marlins.

The Colorado Rockies have officially announced that they have signed outfielder Jurickson Profar to a one-year deal with a $7.75M guarantee.

It’s time for Gabriel Moreno to step up to the plate (literally), as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is sidelined with a forearm injury.

After experiencing tightness in his lower back, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong will likely miss Opening Day.