Braves vs. Tigers Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will begin the final lead up to Opening Day Tuesday when they return to action against the Detroit Tigers. Michael Soroka will finally make his long anticipated Grapefruit League debut for Atlanta while Detroit will go with right-hander Matt Manning.

Soroka was slowed through the early parts of the spring due to a sore hamstring. The Braves rightfully chose to play it safe with him and he will make his debut Tuesday after ramping up in recent weeks. Soroka will begin the season in Gwinnett’s rotation and could be a factor at some point in 2023 if all goes well.

Atlanta will roll out a lineup featuring mostly reserves for the trip to Lakeland. Orlando Arcia did make the trip and will most likely see a lot of action at shortstop over the final days of camp with Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake slated to begin in the minors. Sam Hilliard will get the start in left field and will be hitting fourth.

Braves lineup 3/22 at Tigers:



1. Arcia SS

2. Wall CF

3. Adrianza 2B

4. Hilliard LF

5. Casteel DH

6. Tolman 3B

7. Fuentes 1B

8. Sierra RF

9. Hudson C



Michael Soroka, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 22, 2023

Riley Greene, Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson are all in the lineup for the Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, who is set to retire at the end of the season, will DH and hit fifth.

Matt Manning gets the ball against the Braves on @BallySportsDET. pic.twitter.com/d64VYhNRwI — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 22, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 22, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium, Lakeland, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM