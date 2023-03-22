Braves have three games among 2023 Apple TV+ slate

Major League Baseball and Apple Wednesday announced the return of “Friday Night Baseball” for the 2023 season. The weekly doubleheader will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers with no local broadcast blackout restrictions. The Atlanta Braves will be featured prominently with three matchups among the schedule through the end of June.

Those games are:

April 7 vs. Padres - 7 p.m. ET

April 21 vs. Astros - 7 p.m. ET

May 19 vs. Mariners - 7 p.m. ET

New to the broadcast this season is the option to switch to local radio broadcasts for the audio so that will be an added bonus.

“Friday Night Baseball” will be produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple, bringing viewers an unparalleled viewing experience. Each game will feature state-of-the-art cameras to present vivid live-action shots, and offer immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled. “Friday Night Baseball” will again utilize drone cameras for beautiful aerial stadium shots, as well as player mics and field-level mics to immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere. Fans in the U.S. and Canada1 will also have the option to listen to the audio of the home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.

It does appear though that an Apple TV+ subscription will be required for 2023 after it was free last season.

Here is a look at the complete schedule of “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ through the end of June:

2023 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, April 7

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs - 2 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves -7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers - 6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees - 7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - 8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers - 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds - 6:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers - 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays - 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 26

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees - 7 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers - 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 2

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds - 5 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 9

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles - 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels - 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 16

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers - 8 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners - 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 23

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins - 6:30 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 30

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates - 7 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels - 9:30 p.m. ET