 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in MLB History: March 23

By Cassidy Mcmahon
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

MLB History

1936 - Dizzy Dean ends his holdout and agrees to sign a one-year, $24,000 deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio plays in his first exhibition game of the spring after holding out.

1951 - The Brooklyn Dodgers sign a 21-year lease with the city of Vero Beach, Florida for the use of their spring training facilities.

1962 - William DeWitt purchases the Cincinnati Reds from the Crosley Foundation for $4.625 million.

1978 - The Mets trade shortstop Bud Harrelson to the Phillies for minor leaguer Fred Andrews.

1990 - Gambler Howard Spira is arrested for extorting money from Yankees owner George Stenbrenner. Steinbrenner will be suspended by MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent due to his relationship with Spira.

1992 - The National League announces that president Bill White will step down at the end of the 1993 season.

2000 - Tim Raines announces his retirement, but he will return in 2001 and play two more seasons.

2006 - Alfonso Soriano ends his stand off with the Nationals and agrees to move to left field.

2012 - Joe Torre returns to his job as Vice-President of Major League Baseball just three months after resigning to join a group that was bidding to purchase the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power