Braves News: Soroka’s return, Arcia, prospects, more

Mike Soroka made is triumphant return to the mound for Atlanta Wednesday. Although it wasn’t the cleanest outing, just returning to the field is a big milestone after the ordeal of injuries he has gone through. While the results weren’t the greatest, his stuff looked pretty good and hopefully he can shake off the considerable rust over the next month or three. Meanwhile, Orlando Arcia made a statement of his own after he was de facto named the Opening Day starting shortstop with the optioning of Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake, as Arcia walked, hit a single, and hit a long home run.

From a league-wide perspective, MLB announced their pre-season rule tweaks, although they didn’t tweak the pitch clock in ways that many had been hoping for. Additionally, Apple TV+ released their 2023 MLB lineup, which will no longer be free.

Braves News

A feel-good story came through as Mike Soroka made his debut back from his two torn Achilles injuries.

Our prospect team continued their roundtable series with which prospects they are most looking forward to seeing this season.

Apple TV+ announced their MLB schedule this season, including 3 Braves games.

Demetrius takes a look at the Phillies’ 2023 season.

MLB News

MLB is making a few rule tweaks, although perhaps not the ones we wished for.

The Phillies’ rotation is suffering from injuries as Ranger Suarez may have to start the season on the IL.

The Twins have a few players starting on the IL this season.

The Mets optioned top prospect Francisco Alvarez Wednesday morning.