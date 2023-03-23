Braves vs. Mets Spring Training Game Thread, 3/23/23

The Braves will look to stay hot as they will go for their sixth straight win in Grapefruit League action against the divisional rival New York Mets. Jared Shuster will get the start as he looks to continue his strong spring and strengthen his case for a spot in the starting rotation. Ronald Acuna Jr. will be making his Spring Training return as the Braves are putting out a lineup that appears to be pretty close to what we might see on Opening Day.

Today’s lineup might be the same one you see for next week’s Opening Day game in D.C. pic.twitter.com/hXkbDvKNSj — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 23, 2023

The Mets are going with a lineup of mostly regulars but not quite their possible Opening Day lineup. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are both making their Spring Training returns as Mike Vasil will get the start on the mound.

Road tripping to the Gulf Coast. #LGM pic.twitter.com/YLm0xNSdTa — New York Mets (@Mets) March 23, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 23, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.TV

Listen: WIFN 1340 AM/103.7FM