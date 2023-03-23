 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs. Mets Spring Training Game Thread, 3/23/23

Braves seek 6th straight win against the Mets

By APledger
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves will look to stay hot as they will go for their sixth straight win in Grapefruit League action against the divisional rival New York Mets. Jared Shuster will get the start as he looks to continue his strong spring and strengthen his case for a spot in the starting rotation. Ronald Acuna Jr. will be making his Spring Training return as the Braves are putting out a lineup that appears to be pretty close to what we might see on Opening Day.

The Mets are going with a lineup of mostly regulars but not quite their possible Opening Day lineup. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are both making their Spring Training returns as Mike Vasil will get the start on the mound.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 23, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.TV

Listen: WIFN 1340 AM/103.7FM

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power