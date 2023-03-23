Rico Carty, Fred Tenney to be inducted into Braves Hall of Fame

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that Rico Carty and Fred Tenney will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony on Saturday, August 19 before the Braves take on the San Francisco Giants. The induction ceremony is part of Braves Alumni Weekend. Carty and Tenney will be the 39th and 40th players to join the team’s Hall of Fame.

Carty played with Braves from 1963 until 1972. His career .317 average is tied for sixth best in franchise history and tied for first during the Atlanta era. He has the highest career WAR of any left fielder in franchise history. He hit .366 in 1970 which is the highest season batting average in Atlanta history.

Tenney played 15 seasons for the Boston Braves from 1894 until 1907. He ranks fifth in franchise history in runs scored and is fourth in franchise history in hits. Tenney also ranks fifth in stolen bases and is the second best first baseman in franchise history in terms of WAR. He also served as both a player and a manger from 1905 to 1907 and again in 1911.