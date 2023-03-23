Raisel Iglesias to begin season on injured list

The Atlanta Braves’ bullpen took a hit Thursday as Brian Snitker announced that closer Raisel Iglesias will begin the 2023 season on the injured list per a report by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Iglesias is dealing with “low-grade shoulder inflammation” and will be shut down from throwing for the next seven days.

The Braves acquired Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. He settled into a set up role in Atlanta and allowed just one earned run over 26 1/3 innings to end the regular season. With Kenley Jansen moving on to Boston in free agency, the expectation was that Iglesias would takeover the closer’s role.

Iglesias appeared in four games during the spring and allowed four hits and two runs in four innings. He recorded three strikeouts and walked one. He’s appeared in 406 games in his career while posting a 3.00 ERA and a 3.25 FIP in 543 2/3 innings.

With Iglesias down, A.J. Minter is the most likely candidate to receive save opportunities, but the Braves could take more of a committee approach. It does open up another bullpen spot. Michael Tonkin is currently on the 40-man roster and is out of options. The team could also elect to bring back Nick Anderson, who was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday.