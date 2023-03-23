Matt Olson homers, Jared Shuster impressive as Braves tie Mets 2-2

Matt Olson homered again for the Atlanta Braves as they settled for a 2-2 tie with the New York Mets Thursday at CoolToday Park.

Jared Shuster got the starting nod for the Braves today and turned in a solid outing. Shuster pitched six innings and only allowed two hits along with two earned runs while also striking out two. During his six innings of work, Shuster got some help on defense early as Austin Riley made a great snag at the hot corner.

Austin Riley is already disappointing the Mets. pic.twitter.com/29gAqdOqNK — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 23, 2023

Kirby Yates and Lucas Luetge each tossed a scoreless inning while A.J. Minter worked a perfect inning in the ninth for Atlanta.

The bats were also solid for the Braves today, especially the bat of Matt Olson. In the bottom of the third, Olson obliterated a baseball for a two-run shot that scored Orlando Arcia, it would be Olson’s seventh homer of the Spring and Atlanta’s only runs of the game.

MATT OLSON AGAIN



Home run No. 7 for the @Braves star this spring.@BrandonGaudin on the call. pic.twitter.com/O4oDfkTDHK — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 23, 2023

Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna finished with two hits each. Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0-for-3 with a walk in his first game back from the World Baseball Classic.

The Braves will continue their Grapefruit League spring tomorrow as they will travel to play the Boston Red Sox with Dylan Dodd slated to get the start on the mound.