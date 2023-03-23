Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple-A

Another day, another cut that gets us closer to the Opening Day roster. This one was very expected:

The #Braves today optioned RHP Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta now has 31 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 23, 2023

Soroka made his 2023 Spring Training debut on Wednesday and got four outs with few ill effects. The defense behind him was shoddy and he struggled to execute the slider consistently, but it was still nice to see for a guy who’s had so many serious injuries and setbacks that every mound appearance basically counts as a blessing, if not a minor miracle.

We’ll all hope that Soroka’s stint at Gwinnett goes swimmingly, and that he’s able to rejoin the major league pitching staff sooner rather than later — as much of a longshot as that would be, it would be great to see him in non-exhibition game action at some point this season.

Opening Day is just a week away — next Thursday the Braves will kick off their 2023 campaign and quest for a sixth consecutive division title in the nation’s capital.