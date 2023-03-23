 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple-A

The right-hander will make an all-too-expected stop at Gwinnett as part of his comeback

By Ivan the Great
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another cut that gets us closer to the Opening Day roster. This one was very expected:

Soroka made his 2023 Spring Training debut on Wednesday and got four outs with few ill effects. The defense behind him was shoddy and he struggled to execute the slider consistently, but it was still nice to see for a guy who’s had so many serious injuries and setbacks that every mound appearance basically counts as a blessing, if not a minor miracle.

We’ll all hope that Soroka’s stint at Gwinnett goes swimmingly, and that he’s able to rejoin the major league pitching staff sooner rather than later — as much of a longshot as that would be, it would be great to see him in non-exhibition game action at some point this season.

Opening Day is just a week away — next Thursday the Braves will kick off their 2023 campaign and quest for a sixth consecutive division title in the nation’s capital.

