Daily Hammer Podcast: Season Preview with Lang Whitaker

Thursday was a good day on the field for the Braves, but some less than ideal news announced off the field as well. Braves reliever, and likely closer, Rasiel Iglesias was shut down for seven days due to “low-shoulder inflammation.” This means he will start the season on the injured list, as the Braves now have a bullpen spot to fill. Plus, Michael Soroka, in a sensible move, was optioned to Triple-A.

Shawn Coleman dives into this news and more, and welcomes well-known Georgia sports personality and author Lang Whitaker to the show to discuss all things Braves and previews the 2023 season.

Potential Outlook for Igelsias and Soroka to return to the majors

Reviewing the offseason and the decisions at shortstop and the roation

How trustworthy is the rotation

A healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Ablies could be special

The same can be said for Austin Riley and Matt Olson

Where will the Braves find themselves once October arrives

