Braves News: Raisel Iglesias begins 2023 campaign on IL, Michael Soroka to Triple-A, and more

Thursday marked a big day for Atlanta Braves news as Opening Day is less than a week away. The Braves started off the day by reporting that closer Raisel Iglesias will begin the 2023 season on the injured list after dealing with shoulder inflammation.

Raisel Iglesias has a low-grade shoulder inflammation. He’ll start the year on the injured list. He won’t throw for the next seven days — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 23, 2023

The current loss of Iglesias largely affects the bullpen, but AJ Minter is expected to step up as closer during Iglesias’ absence.

Thursday afternoon, the Braves announced that they optioned starter Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett, leaving just 31 players in camp.

The #Braves today optioned RHP Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta now has 31 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 23, 2023

The move comes after Soroka’s spring debut on Wednesday, where he got four outs. Soroka, who has been injury-plagued as of late, may be able to rejoin the Braves shortly.

More Braves News:

Matt Olson continues to slug in Spring Training as the Braves tied the Mets, 2-2.

Rico Carty and Fred Tenney will be the next additions into the Braves Hall of Fame. Their induction ceremony will be held at Truist Park on August 19.

Mike Heath and Jim Presley include some of the most random Braves Opening Day starters since 1990.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 New York Mets.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered an ACL tear on Thursday and will likely be out for the entire season.

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired INF Esteban Quiroz from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.

All-Star infielder Jed Lowrie announced his retirement from the league after competing in 14 seasons.

After suffering a groin strain, St Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright will open his season on the injured list.