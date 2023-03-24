 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread, 3/24/2023: Braves at Red Sox

Dylan Dodd vs. Nick Pivetta

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Syndication: The News-Press Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s the last weekend before the regular season opens, and the Braves are on the road in Fort Myers to take on the Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Dylan Dodd draws the start for the Braves, who will deploy a lineup of mostly-regulars, except that Sam Hilliard starts in center, and Ignacio Alvarez starts at DH. Those two lineup moves are the result of both Michael Harris II and Eddie Rosario getting scratched with back tightness, which hopefully doesn’t linger into the regular season.

The Red Sox are also mostly starting regulars, including old compadre Adam Duvall:

Since Dodd isn’t on the 40-man roster, it almost seems like a fait accompli that he won’t survive the final round of cuts, but if he’s going to turn the tide in this regard, something probably needs to happen tonight.

This game is slated for a 6:05 pm ET start and should be televised via the Boston/NESN broadcast.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power