Braves vs. Twins Split Squad game thread

The Atlanta Braves will have their final split squad action of the Grapefruit League season Saturday with a home and home matchup against the Minnesota Twins. Max Fried will get the start for the game in North Port, while Kyle Wright will pitch for the squad in Fort Myers.

Most of Atlanta’s regulars are in the lineup for the home game at CoolToday Park. Michael Harris is back in the lineup a day after he and Eddie Rosario were scratched due to back soreness. Rosario was initially in Saturday’s lineup, but was scratched again because of his back.

Lineups for #Braves split squad at home vs. Twins, with Fried pitching pic.twitter.com/db8dk3xbb3 — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 25, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 25, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WCNN 680 AM / 93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network

Over in Fort Myers, the Braves will roll out an outfield featuring Marcell Ozuna, Sam Hilliard and Kevin Pillar. Travis d’Arnaud will catch Wright and hit third.

Lineups for #Braves split squad at Twins, with Wright pitching pic.twitter.com/YwYr2rcGHD — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 25, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 25, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: No Local Broadcast